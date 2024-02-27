Existential Risks: AI Anxiety Fueling Stream of Shareholder ...

News From Law.com

Public company shareholders this spring will vote on a bevy of investor proposals related to artificial intelligence, a topic that rarely came up during the confabs a year ago. Topics covered in the proposals range from transparency to steps companies are taking to prevent AI's use in disinformation campaigns.Investors already were deep into the process of crafting their 2023 proposals when AI burst into the public consciousness in November 2022 with OpenAI's release of ChatGPT. But investors are ready his time around and are thrusting the topic alongside other hot-button issues such as executive compensation and climate change."Because this is such a new space, a lot of the proposals will be about more transparency, and about what companies are doing with AI, and how boards are overseeing risks," said Jamie Smith, the investor outreach and corporate governance director for for the EY Americas Center for Board Matters.

AI & Automation

February 27, 2024, 9:19 AM

nature of claim: /