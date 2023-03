New Suit

Greenspoon Marder and Greenberg Traurig filed a lawsuit Friday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Exhale Enterprises X Inc. The suit, which is sealed, pursues claims against Epic Beneficiary LLC and Epic Hotel LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-21182, Exhale Enterprises X, Inc. v. Epic Hotel, LLC et al.

Florida

March 24, 2023, 6:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Exhale Enterprises X, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Greenspoon Marder

Greenberg Traurig

defendants

Epic Beneficiary LLC

Epic Hotel, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract