Burr & Forman filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Monday in Georgia Southern District Court against Shamal A. Creighton. The suit, filed on behalf of Exeter Finance LLC, who holds a first lien security interest in the defendant's 2013 Honda Civic vehicle, requests that the court not apply any rights and protections under the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act in connection with the repossession and sale of the vehicle. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00285, Exeter Finance LLC v. Creighton.

November 30, 2022, 6:14 AM