Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner have stepped in to defend Baxter International, a biotech and pharmaceuticals company providing hospital products, in a pending lawsuit in relation to the company's claims of false advertising regarding Exergen Corp.’s TAT-5000 temporal artery thermometer. The case was filed April 17 in Massachusetts District Court by Burns & Levinson and Loeb & Loeb on behalf of Exergen Corporation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Myong J. Joun, is 1:24-cv-11008, Exergen Corporation v. Baxter International, Inc.

Health Care

June 03, 2024, 10:31 AM

Plaintiffs

Exergen Corporation

Plaintiffs

Burns & Levinson

defendants

Baxter International, Inc.

defendant counsels

Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner

Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garett & Dunner, LLP

nature of claim: 890/