Who Got The Work

Andrew 'AJ' Tibbetts and Gregory S. Bombard of Greenberg Traurig have entered appearances for NovaSparks Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, which asserts seven patents, was filed Nov. 23 in Massachusetts District Court by Duane Morris and Harness, Dickey & Pierce on behalf of fintech provider Exegy Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William G. Young, is 1:22-cv-12010, Exegy Incorporated v. NovaSparks SA et al.

Fintech

February 24, 2023, 8:08 AM