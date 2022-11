New Suit - Patent

Duane Morris and Harness, Dickey & Pierce filed a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of fintech provider Exegy Inc. The complaint, which takes aim at NovaSparks, asserts seven patents. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-12010, Exegy Incorporated v. NovaSparks SA et al.

Fintech

November 23, 2022, 3:07 PM