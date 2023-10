Executives of Aerospace Company RTX Face Suit for Allegedly ...

News From Law.com

Executives at an aerospace and defense conglomerate were hit with a shareholder derivative complaint that claimed the company's geared turbofan engines quality-control issues were hidden from the public. The lawsuit was filed in Connecticut District Court against nominal defendant RTX Corp., formerly known as Raytheon Technologies—a Delaware corporation based in Virginia. It also targets board members Gregory J. Hayes, Robert K. Ortberg, Frederic G. Reynolds, Frederic G. Reynolds, Tracy Atkinson, Leanne G. Caret, Bernard A. Harris, Jr., Bernard A. Harris, Jr., Dinesh C. Paliwal, Ellen M. Pawlikowski, Denise L. Ramos, James A. Winnefeld, Jr,, Robert O. Work, Thomas A. Kennedy, Margaret L. O'Sullivan and Marshall O. Larsen.

Aerospace & Defense

October 30, 2023, 3:20 PM

