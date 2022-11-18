Executive Order Exempts Name Changes From OPRA | Law.com Rad...

News From Law.com

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed an executive order which exempts all name change orders filed with the state's Department of the Treasury after 1948 from the Open Public Records Act. Executive Order No. 311 requires the state's Treasury Department to keep all name change orders confidential. The order was signed during Transgender Awareness Week and is designed to further Murphy's commitment to support and protect the LGBTQIA+ community, he said. Also, legislation was introduced to reduce fees.

New Jersey

November 18, 2022, 9:35 AM