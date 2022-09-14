New Suit - Trade Secrets

Greenberg Traurig filed a trade secrets lawsuit on Wednesday in Arizona District Court on behalf of digital marketing agency Executive Digital. The suit accuses Charles Kim, a former one-third owner of the company, of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information after his departure from the company, as well as accessing company funds without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01550, Executive Digital LLC v. Kim.

Business Services

