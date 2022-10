News From Law.com

Attorney Elana Spungen Bildner of the ACLU Foundation of Connecticut will represent Norwalk mother of three, Mandy Whitman-Signh, in the appellate court over breastfeeding in schools and other public places. The case focuses on whether a classroom is considered a public space. The Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities has found the classroom was not a public place.

Connecticut

October 28, 2022, 2:15 PM