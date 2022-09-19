Who Got The Work

Adam J. Weiss, Joseph Profaizer, and Robert M. Overing from Paul Hastings have stepped in to defend National Union Fire Insurance Co. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit was filed Aug. 5 in Florida Middle District Court by Cullin O'Brien Law on behalf of Exclusive Group Holdings. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John E. Steele, is 2:22-cv-00474, Exclusive Group Holdings, Inc. v. National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania et al.

Insurance

September 19, 2022, 9:53 AM