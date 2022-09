New Suit - Contract

Glaser Weil Fink Howard Avchen & Shapiro and Caplan Cobb LLC filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court on behalf of ExchangeRight Real Estate LLC. The suit, which is partially redacted, brings claims against JDKS Bundle LLC, JDMD Bundle LLC and JDMO Bundle LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06957, ExchangeRight Real Estate, LLC v. Jdmo Bundle, LLC et al.

Real Estate

September 27, 2022, 6:09 AM