Innovation in the legal industry doesn't have to be a massive overhaul of existing practices. In this piece by in-house consultant Susan Hackett and marketing consultant Deborah Farone, the pair shares examples of innovation that solved small, but concrete problems, focused on what the client really needed, helped lawyers better understand their motivations, and factored in empathy.

Legal Services

February 13, 2023, 1:34 PM