Exaggerated Response to Legitimate Objectives: Davis Wright ...

News From Law.com

Following several years of litigation and appeals on a First Amendment case, U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks recently ruled in favor of the publishers of Prison Legal News, declaring the mail policy of Arkansas' Baxter County Detention Center (BCDC) to be unconstitutional. It's another win for the publisher, Human Rights Defense Center (HRDC), as it advocates for such cases and effectuates change to illegal mail policies at correctional facilities across the country.

Government

April 10, 2023, 6:13 PM

nature of claim: /