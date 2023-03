News From Law.com

A month after stepping down as WeWork's chief legal officer, Jared DeMatteis has joined payroll services star DailyPay as its first chief legal officer and strategy officer. DailyPay, which launched in 2015, boasts an app that allows workers early access to their paychecks, for a fee.

Fintech

March 29, 2023, 1:02 PM

