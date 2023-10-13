Ex-Weir Greenblatt Partner Looks to Sue Firm Over Unreturned...

News From Law.com

Former partner Gina Stowe of regional firm Weir Greenblatt Pierce is looking to sue her former firm and managing partner Walter Weir for breach of contract, unlawful conversion, and breach of fiduciary duty regarding the return of her approximately $50,000 capital contribution to the firm.Stowe, who was with Weir Greenblatt until January 19, 2023, when she started her own solo practice, claims the firm has not honored her requests for the return of the account within the agreement-mandated 60 days past her departure, nor has it responded to the American Arbitration Association's offer to arbitrate the disagreement.

October 13, 2023, 12:02 PM

