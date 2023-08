News From Law.com

6K has hired former Waymo Deputy General Counsel David Tressler as chief legal officer.Tressler had been with Google subsidiary Waymo for more than six years, and before that was a partner at Kirkland & Ellis. 6K CEO Aaron Bent said Tressler's hiring will help support the North Andover, Massachusetts-based company's expansion plans, including a $200 million investment in its Tennessee battery materials plant.

Technology

August 23, 2023, 5:34 PM

nature of claim: /