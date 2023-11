News From Law.com

The fast-growing owner of Aspen Dental has hired a new legal chief who's held key posts at a string of prominent companies. The Aspen Group, headquartered in Chicago, has named Hyung Bak as chief legal and compliance officer, replacing Richard Parr, who joined the company five years ago as legal chief. He'll remain with the company as a senior adviser.

Health Care

November 17, 2023, 12:25 PM

nature of claim: /