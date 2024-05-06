Ex-Virtual Firm Leader Joins Veteran Am Law 200 CFO to Launc...

News From Law.com

In the latest effort to commercialize back-office functions for law firms, former leaders of distributed law firm Rimon P.C. and Stoel Rives went public Monday with a venture to free non-legal administrative operations from the constraints of legal practice economics. Founders of Federate Legal Inc. said they've identified an unmet need in the vendor ecosystem of small and midsize law firms and Big Law attorneys wishing to spin off their own practice: an integrated back-office service provider for lawyers to outsource their accounting, IT, marketing and other non-legal functions. "One of Federate's main goals is to provide the benefit of a Big Law merger while allowing firms to maintain their autonomy," said Federate co-founder and managing partner T.J. Henry, who served as chief legal and growth officer at Rimon P.C. before departing in April.

