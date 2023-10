News From Law.com

Lawyers for former Uber security chief Joseph Sullivan filed their appeal Tuesday of his conviction for covering up a 2016 data breach and obstructing a regulator's investigation into Uber's security practices. His October 2022 conviction, considered the first criminal case brought against a tech executive over a data breach, has divided the cybersecurity community, where Sullivan was a highly respected fixture.

October 11, 2023, 6:09 AM

