Twitter's ousted general counsel, Sean Edgett, has joined food unicorn Upside Foods as chief legal officer. His appointment comes on the heels of a series of milestones for the Berkeley, California-based startup, which grows only the parts of chickens, pigs and cows human beings want to eat, directly from animal cells.

August 03, 2023, 11:56 AM

