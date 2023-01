News From Law.com

Two former Twitter legal executives are expected to testify before a U.S. House committee on Feb. 8 about the social media company's decision to initially block a 2020 New York Post article on President Joe Biden's son, Hunter. Scheduled to appear before the House Oversight Committee are former chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde and former deputy general counsel James Baker, as well as Yoel Roth, Twitter's former head of safety and integrity.

Government

January 31, 2023, 1:12 PM