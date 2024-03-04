Ex-Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg Pleads Guilty to Perjury,...

News From Law.com

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg on Monday pleaded guilty to charges of perjury for false statements in connection with the New York attorney general's case against his former boss, former President Donald Trump. Weisselberg, 76, entered his plea to two felony counts of perjury in the first degree before acting Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Laurie Peterson. Weisselberg is represented in this case by Seth Rosenberg, Thomas Rotko, Wayne Gosnell and Brian Linder of Clayman Rosenberg Kirshner & Linder.

March 04, 2024, 11:34 AM

