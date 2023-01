News From Law.com

A former Deutsche Bank trader on Thursday began a $30 million action against the German-based financial institution, accusing it of scapegoating him as part of a malicious prosecution conspiracy. The trader, whose conviction was overturned, has filed a summons with notice, saying the bank and others schemed to commit "malicious prosecution and abuse of process" resulting in his conviction.

Banking & Financial Services

January 26, 2023, 12:41 PM