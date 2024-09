News From Law.com

Peter Wiley, who departed The Walt Disney Co. in October after a 27-year tenure, is joining UK-based Directors UK as general counsel. Wiley's hire comes as Directors UK gears up for upcoming negotiations with major U.S. players over royalties. He will collaborate with Andy Harrower, who leads Directors UK, representing over 8,000 members and managing royalty collections on their behalf.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 04, 2024, 5:21 PM