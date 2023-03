News From Law.com

Robert "Bob" Hawley, the former acting executive director of California's state bar, worked as a conflict counsel for the attorney-oversight agency even as he was under scrutiny for allegedly intervening in a previous disciplinary case against disgraced trial lawyer Tom Girardi. A state bar spokesman confirmed that Hawley served on the agency's special deputy trial counsel panel from May 2019 to December 2021.

California

March 14, 2023, 4:59 PM