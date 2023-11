News From Law.com

A federal judge in South Florida sentenced a former Boca Raton attorney to prison for operating a Ponzi scheme. Craig Sherman, 81, formerly the managing partner at Sherman & Sherman, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robin Rosenberg, who sits in the Southern District of Florida, to 24 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release. In addition, the court ordered him to pay over $7.2 million in restitution.

Florida

November 15, 2023, 10:15 AM

nature of claim: /