A federal federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a former special counsel at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to 20 years in prison for his role to persuade prepubescent children to livestream themselves engaging in sexually explicit conduct. Mark Alan Black was special counsel in the Office of General Counsel and head of a 450-person legal unit.

April 30, 2024, 4:45 PM

