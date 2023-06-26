Ex-Saltz Mongeluzzi Paralegal Files Second Suit in Spat With...

News From Law.com

Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky is facing a second lawsuit from a former litigation paralegal, this time alleging the firm violated the confidentiality requirement of the Americans with Disabilities Act by commenting on her vaccination status in a prior conversation with The Legal Intelligencer. The plaintiff has already made an unsuccessful bid to bring a related claim in her first suit against the firm in response to firm co-founder Robert Mongeluzzi's comments in a Legal Intelligencer story about the case.

Pennsylvania

June 26, 2023, 12:54 PM

nature of claim: /