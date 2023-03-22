Ex-Sacks Weston Partner Sentenced To 6 Months In Prison, 6 M...

News From Law.com

Scott Diamond, the former Sacks Weston partner who pleaded guilty to stealing from his firm, was sentenced Wednesday to six months of in prison followed by six of house arrest. The sentence handed down by Judge Anita Brody, which includes three years of supervised release, represents a middle ground between prosecution and defense: prosecutors had requested a guideline sentencing of 27 to 33 months behind bars while Diamond's defense counsel requested no jail time and only a period of house arrest and probation.

