Ex-Reed Smith Partner Gets Candid About the Back End of Lega...

Douglas Wood, a now-retired media and advertising partner at Reed Smith, wants Big Law lawyers—with help from their firms—to be both measured and proactive when it comes to winding down a successful career. His new book, titled "From Dawn to Dusk" and released in May, is part manual, providing worksheets to help analyze opportunities and crunch numbers, and part memoir, unfaltering at the flood of emotions that come with understanding one's mortality and the fear behind surrendering power and relevancy.

July 16, 2024, 3:03 PM