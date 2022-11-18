Ex-Public Corruption Prosecutor Picked as Special Counsel fo...

News From Law.com

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced veteran U.S. and international prosecutor Jack Smith will lead a special counsel investigation into former president Donald Trump's role in two ongoing investigations, a move that comes days after Trump announced his candidacy for president in 2024. "It's the right thing to do," Garland said at a brief press conference Friday afternoon. Garland praised Smith as a "veteran career prosecutor" who served in the New York district attorney's office and the Eastern District of New York.

Government

November 18, 2022, 2:11 PM