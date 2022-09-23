Ex-Prosecutor in Chandra Levy Murder Case Argues Against Tem...

News From Law.com

A former prosecutor who helped lead the government's case against the man accused of killing congressional intern Chandra Levy opposed a temporary suspension of her law license over claims she withheld evidence from the defense team before the 2010 trial. The District of Columbia Office of Disciplinary Counsel charged Amanda Haines, a former U.S. assistant attorney, with violating ethics rules by failing to turnover part of a letter that could have been used by the defense to discredit a key witness in the trial.

September 23, 2022, 1:49 PM