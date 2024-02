News From Law.com

The Fortenberry Firm in Dallas filed a lawsuits against several corporate defendants associated with a hotel property in Oklahoma used to sex traffic a minor. The husband-wife firm of Zeke and Natalie Fortenberry filed suit in Dallas County district court against Charlotte, North Carolina-based Extended Stay America Inc. and companies with business relationships as property manager or asset manager.

