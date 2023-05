News From Law.com

Former Atlanta personal injury attorney Richard Merritt took the stand during his murder trial in DeKalb County, Georgia, on Tuesday. The former attorney was apprehended in Nashville, Tennessee, in October 2019, ending a nine-month stint on the run that began the day he was to report to prison authorities in Cobb County for a 15-year prison sentence, after allegedly murdering his mother.

Georgia

May 23, 2023, 7:17 PM

nature of claim: /