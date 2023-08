News From Law.com

Former Philadelphia Bar Chancellor Albert Dandridge is making the move over to Ballard Spahr in the aftermath of Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis' dissolution, sources with knowledge of the move said.Schnader is slated to dissolve effective Thursday after merger talks fell through and the firm's bank declined to extend its credit, with up to 20 of the firm's attorneys, including former firm CEO David Smith, set to join Dilworth Paxson.

August 31, 2023, 5:33 PM

