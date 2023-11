News From Law.com

The former general counsel of pet-wellness company PetIQ, fired this summer after his arrest over a domestic dispute, will not serve ay additional jail time after recently pleading guilty to a misdemeanor domestic-battery charge. Ada County, Idaho, Magistrate Judge Kira Dale on Tuesday sentenced Robert Michael Herrman to 180 days in jail but suspended all but two of those days, which he had already served immediately following his June arrest.

