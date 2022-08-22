Ex-Partner, Associate Plead Guilty to Defrauding Sacks Westo...

News From Law.com

The pair of lawyers who were alleged to have pocketed nearly $320,000 in legal fees from the partnership of Sacks Weston pled guilty last month to federal charges of wire and mail fraud. According to documents filed in United States v. Diamond, Scott Diamond and Jesse Cohen could find themselves each serving a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, a three-year period of supervised release and a $500,000 fine for one count of mail fraud and one count of wire fraud at sentencing hearings in November.

