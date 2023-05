News From Law.com

A former suburban Atlanta-area police officer has been indicted on felony charges after prosecutors say he unlawfully directed a police dog to attack a man. A Fulton County grand jury on Tuesday returned an indictment against former Alpharetta police officer Michael James Esposito. He's charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and violating his oath as a public officer when Travis Moya was seriously injured in July 2021.

Georgia

May 25, 2023, 8:02 AM

nature of claim: /