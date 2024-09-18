Ex-Nurses Individualized, Idiosyncratic Religion Claims Agai...

News From Law.com

"Here, the plaintiff has alleged that a core principle of being 'Pagan' is submitting to natural forces and refusing artificial medical aid," Saylor wrote in a memorandum and order. "She has asserted that the mRNA technology used to develop some of the COVID-19 vaccines makes them unnatural and impermissible, as distinct from the virus-derived annual flu vaccine. That asserted connection is sufficient to support a plausible claim that accepting at least some of the COVID-19 vaccines would violate a tenet of her idiosyncratic religion."

September 18, 2024, 11:14 AM