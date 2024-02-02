Ex-Norton Rose IT Worker Alleges Discrimination After Being ...

News From Law.com

A former IT worker at Norton Rose Fulbright's Dallas office has sued the firm for discrimination, alleging the firm failed to exempt him on religious grounds from a 2021 Covid-19 vaccine mandate to work in the office, and ultimately fired him. Joshua Boudreaux, who lives in Collin County, filed the federal lawsuit on Thursday against Norton Rose Fulbright US that seeks at least $255,000 in back pay and $300,000 in punitive damages for the discrimination on religious grounds.

February 02, 2024, 12:48 PM

