A former Northeastern University employee who said he was injured when a package he was opening on the Boston campus exploded last month was charged Tuesday with fabricating the incident. Jason Duhaime, formerly the new technology manager and director of the university's Immersive Media Lab, was charged with "conveying false and misleading information related to an explosive device" and then lying to federal investigators, federal authorities said.

Massachusetts

October 04, 2022, 5:08 PM