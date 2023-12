News From Law.com

U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos of the Southern District of New York on Monday sentenced Trevor Milton, the former CEO of low-emissions vehicle company Nikola, to four years in prison and a $1 million fine for securities and wire fraud. Milton's legal team, led by Marc Mukasey of Mukasey Frenchman, had asked Ramos to impose a non-custodial sentence, noting among other points that Milton's wife is facing health issues.

Automotive

December 18, 2023, 4:20 PM

