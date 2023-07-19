Ex-NFL Players Workers Comp Award Tossed on Insurers 2nd App...

News From Law.com

The Fifth District Court of Appeals in Dallas reversed for a second time a trial court judgment granting a former Dallas Cowboys rookie workers' compensation benefits. hThis week's opinion and order went to the merits of a Texas Labor Code dispute, whereas in 2021 the appeals court reversed the trial court judgment based on a venue determination. The plaintiff in Alcus Reshod Fortenberry v. Great Divide Insurance Co. took the 2021 ruling to the Texas Supreme Court, which reversed on the venue issue and remanded for further proceedings.

July 19, 2023, 3:05 PM

