News From Law.com

Principal Financial Group paid a handsome sum last year to lure Natalie Lamarque away from New York Life Insurance Co. to become its new general counsel. Lamarque's total compensation in 2022 was $5.7 million last year—not bad considering she joined the company on Aug. 1. That made her the second-highest paid executive at the Des Moines, Iowa-based company, behind CEO Daniel Houston's $13.8 million, according to Principal's newly filed proxy statement.

Insurance

April 03, 2023, 1:59 PM

nature of claim: /