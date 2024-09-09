Ex-Major, Lindsey & Africa Leader Joins CenterPeak, Formerly...

News From Law.com

Six months after announcing their combination, law firm partner recruiting firms Lippman Jungers and Johnson Downie established a presence in Washington, D.C. with the hiring of Jeffrey Lowe, the former global practice leader of Major, Lindsey & Africa's law firm practice group. Lowe left Major Lindsey last August to launch his own recruiting firm after founding the Washington, D.C. office in 2003. In an interview, founding partner Sabina Lippman said hiring Lowe was a natural evolution of the firm's plan to become the "one-top shop" for the Am Law 20 and the Am Law 50. "We always knew Jeff was the lead recruiter in Washington, D.C., so he was always in our strategy ever since we linked up with Clint's group."

Legal Services - Large Law

September 09, 2024, 5:00 AM