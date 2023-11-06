Ex-Legal Ops Chief at Meta and Coinbase Takes COO Post at Ro...

News From Law.com

Bengaluru, India-based SpotDraft, a provider of AI-driven contract-management software, has hired away Coinbase's head of legal ops, Akshay Verma, to be chief operating officer. Verma was instrumental in helping Meta, formerly known as Facebook, transform its legal functions under chief legal officer Jennifer Newstead. He joined the social media giant in 2018 and was legal ops chief from 2020 until becoming the crypto exchange Coinbase's first legal ops chief in April 2022.

