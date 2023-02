News From Law.com

The ex-attorney for the woman whose grift inspired the Netflix series "Inventing Anna" will be held in contempt if she does not turn over the rest of Anna Sorokin's case file, a judge has ruled. Disbarred lawyer Audrey Thomas has one week to hand over outstanding documents relating to her former client, Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron ruled.

February 21, 2023, 4:00 PM