Ex-Kirkland Associate Asks Court To Quash Firms Invasive Pro...

The former Kirkland & Ellis associate, who is suing the firm over allegations of gender discrimination, last week asked the judge overseeing her case to stop the firm's "invasive" inquiry into her work background, which includes subpoenas to former employers. Lawyers for California-based IP litigator Zoya Kovalenko on Wednesday asked the court to quash subpoenas issued by Kirkland to law firms where Kovalenko was previously employed, which include Paul Hastings and Fish & Richardson. Kovalenko's legal team also asked the court for a protective order forbidding Kirkland's discovery inquiry "to protect plaintiff from annoyance, embarrassment, oppression, undue burden or expense."

December 26, 2023, 3:35 PM

