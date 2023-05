News From Law.com

A suit by a former New Jersey Superior Court judge, who sought to recover back pay for a period when she was suspended from the bench, was dismissed. Carlia Brady's suit against the state judiciary and Chief Justice Stuart Rabner is barred by Eleventh Amendment immunity, U.S. District Judge Georgette Castner ruled.

Government

May 01, 2023, 1:48 PM

nature of claim: /